Family of man shot in officer-involved shooting demand transparency

“He came out of the residence at one point. He came out a second time again, having a rifle in his hand and went back in the residence. He came out a third time, raised the weapon at our officers and fired,” said Interim Chief Brian Manley.

Chief Manley later retracted that and said Parrish did not fire first, but his officers fired after he pointed a gun toward them.

“This is on video, but the video does not capture Mr. Parrish's front door based on the direction the car was pointing,” said Manley.

“This wasn't some quickly developing fluid situation where they didn't have time to anticipate. This happened over several hours, yet they chose to point their cameras somewhere else. That's not acceptable,” said Robert Ranco, Parrish’s attorney.

Parrish's family says he was a family man with four children, and had no reason to hurt an officer. His attorney Robert Ranco says he just wants some transparency from APD.

“If we don't have video of what precipitated this shooting it's because the Austin Police Department decided they didn't want to have video of what was going to happen and we need to ask why?” said Ranco.

The four officers involved are on paid leave which is protocol for any shooting like this. Parrish is in stable condition.

“The people who were on scene, the Austin Police Department...they've mislead us once. Why would we take as gospel, anything they say moving forward?” said Ranco.