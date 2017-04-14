Multi vehicle crash in downtown Austin Local News Multi vehicle crash in downtown Austin Part of 6th Street was blocked earlier today because of a multi-vehicle collision that also involved a building.

The crash happened a little after 10 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and the southbound frontage road of I-35.

Investigators say two cars and a truck collided. One car crashed into a corner building. Code officials did check the damage to make sure there were no structural issues with the building.

No major injuries were reported.