Multi vehicle crash in downtown Austin

Posted:Apr 14 2017 08:01PM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 08:01PM CDT

Part of 6th Street was blocked earlier today because of a multi-vehicle collision that also involved a building.

The crash happened a little after 10 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and the southbound frontage road of I-35.

Investigators say two cars and a truck collided. One car crashed into a corner building. Code officials did check the damage to make sure there were no structural issues with the building.

No major injuries were reported.


