Reggae Fest helps support the Central Texas Food Bank

Reggae fans are taking over Vic Mathias Shores this weekend.

The 24th annual Reggae Fest will give everyone a chance to jam out with their friends while helping to support a good cause.

The event raises money for the Central Texas Food Bank through ticket sales and donations all weekend.

The three-day festival helps the food bank provide thousands of meals to Central Texans facing hunger.

Over the last two years, the festival has faced cancellations because of weather, which made it more difficult for the food bank to supply food to those in need.



Food bank staff worked to bridge that gap in donations with several drives and benefits, but this year they hope the nice weather will bring more people out to the event.

Over the last five years Reggae Fest has provided about 2.5 million meals for the food bank.

Attendees can also donate cash or canned goods at the front gate.



Central Texas Food Bank staff said each dollar provides four meals to people in need.

"It's definitely our biggest fundraising event of the year, so depending on weather and how many people show up, it has a real opportunity to change a lot of lives," said Mark Jackson with the Central Texas Food Bank.



"Reggae music is about, a lot of it is about, helping oppressed people, helping people less fortunate, so it's a really good partnership, helps a really great organization in Austin, feeds some of our less fortunate neighbors and it works out really well for both sides," said Austin Reggae Fest co-organizer Hugh Forrest.

The festival will go on all weekend with a total of ten reggae bands and tickets are available at the front gate for $20.

Event organizers expect 13,000 people to fill up the park.

