Austin Tax Day rally draws hundreds of protesters

Local News Austin Tax Day rally draws hundreds of protesters People all across the nation organized marches and rallies demanding President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

The demonstrations were planned for Saturday because April 15 is typically known as Tax Day.

Donald Trump is the first president since 1976 to not release his tax returns.

People from all over Texas stood on the south steps of the Capitol to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns to the public.

“Well, it's surprising to me because that's something we've expected and demanded of our Presidents as far back as we all can remember. And to be this blatant about saying, ‘Oh, sure, I'll put it out, I’ll do it, I’ll do it,’ and then not doing it, that's pretty shocking and it makes everyone wonder why, what's he hiding?” said civil rights attorney Aaron Johnson.

While on the campaign trail, Trump refused to make his tax filings public. He said it was because his taxes were under audit by the IRS and that he'd release them after the review is complete.

After winning the election, the President further explained his reasons for keeping his filings private.

"You know, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters, okay? They're the only ones who ask," Trump said.

Hundreds at the Capitol said the President's statements are false.

“This absolutely proves the President wrong. Even in Texas, people demand that he disclose those tax returns so we can see what's coming and going and learn whether he's working for us, the people, which is the way it should be, or he's working for himself,” said civil rights attorney Austin Kaplan.



“That was the purpose, that was the response all around the country at these marches, was to say, ‘Yes, we do care,’” Johnson said.

They are concerned about what they don't know about their country's commander in chief.

“I mean he may be hiding, obviously, connections to Russia, he may be hiding significant loans from banks he's going to cut sweetheart deals to from his administration, and he may simply just not have as much money as he's told everyone he's got,” said Kaplan.

According to a morning consult/politico poll conducted after the election, seventy-one percent of democrats say they care trump hasn't released his tax returns. Only 20 percent of republicans say the same.

There was one disturbance at Saturday’s demonstration in Austin. A Trump supporter took the stage and yelled critical remarks about former President Clinton. He was reportedly punched by another person at the rally. Austin police said they have no record of any arrests.