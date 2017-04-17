Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic returning to COTA

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic is returning to the Circuit of The Americas for the third year.

This year's lineup includes Sheryl Crow, Kasey Musgraves, Jamey Johnson and more.

This will be the 44th edition of the event and will be an all day event on July 4th with artists performing on two stages: the main Austin360 Amphitheater and a second stage located at the Grand Plaza.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $89.50.

For more information you can go here.