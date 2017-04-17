Photographer doesn't notice giant gator behind him

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 17 2017 07:40AM CDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 07:40AM CDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - A Florida wildlife photographer captured a scary moment on video Sunday. 

Visitors at a central Florida nature preserve were focusing on their camera lenses Easter Sunday as a gigantic alligator crossed a path meant for park patrons. But it wasn't until photographer Alex Figueroa reviewed his footage when he returned home that he noticed there was more than one giant alligator among them. 

As Figueroa and the other visitors were busy taking pictures and video of one huge alligator, another alligator passed right behind a man and woman -- and they had no idea. 

The sneaky gator crossed the pathway just feet away from the unaware couple, who were distracted by the other gator right in front of them. 

Both gators crossed the path and entered the water on the other side without incident. 

The video provides an important lesson when it comes to Florida's wildlife: always be aware of your surroundings! 

More stories about alligators:

WATCH: Horse clashes with alligator in Florida state park

WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve

Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

Gargantuan alligator is big draw after viral video

VIDEO: Burmese python fights alligator in Big Cypress swamp

Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring

Orange alligator appears in SC neighborhood pond

Golfer fights off 10-foot alligator with 'solid, heavy' putter

Rambo the alligator allowed to stay with owner in Lakeland home

Man on chemo pulls eagle from gator's mouth

WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

Lakeland gators especially active during mating season


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories