One person hospitalized after car crashes into condo complex Local News One person hospitalized after car crashes into condo complex One person has been hospitalized after crashing a car into a condominium complex in West Austin. It happened at around 11 p.m. on April 16 at the Lake Austin Waterfront Condos on Scenic Drive.

One person has been hospitalized after crashing a car into a condominium complex in West Austin. It happened at around 11 p.m. on April 16 at the Lake Austin Waterfront Condos on Scenic Drive.

The Austin Fire Department says the car crashed into what appears to be a storage unit that was attached to a condo so it wasn't a living space. No one inside the complex was hurt.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and the driver's condition is not known.

Crews evaluated the structure to determine if it was still safe.

Police are still looking into what caused the driver to lose control of their vehicle.