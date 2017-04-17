Road rage leads to suspension for Austin officer

Posted:Apr 17 2017 08:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 09:01PM CDT

An Austin police officer is serving a two-week suspension for being involved in a road rage incident last Halloween night. 

According to a disciplinary memo, Officer Christopher Williams followed another driver to his home in Round Rock. The driver entered his home and came out with a shot gun. 

After Williams and the man argued, the memo reports that Williams drove to his home. Shortly after, the other driver showed up at Williams's neighborhood and the two argued again.

Round Rock police were called and issued both, the Austin officer and the other driver, criminal trespass warnings.  

Williams admitted that his actions brought "discredit" to the Austin Police Department and received a 15 day suspension. His suspension ends April 30. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories