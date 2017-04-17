Road rage leads to suspension for Austin officer

An Austin police officer is serving a two-week suspension for being involved in a road rage incident last Halloween night.

According to a disciplinary memo, Officer Christopher Williams followed another driver to his home in Round Rock. The driver entered his home and came out with a shot gun.

After Williams and the man argued, the memo reports that Williams drove to his home. Shortly after, the other driver showed up at Williams's neighborhood and the two argued again.

Round Rock police were called and issued both, the Austin officer and the other driver, criminal trespass warnings.

Williams admitted that his actions brought "discredit" to the Austin Police Department and received a 15 day suspension. His suspension ends April 30.