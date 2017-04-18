Downtown bar bouncer faces aggravated assault charge Local News Downtown bar bouncer faces aggravated assault charge A bouncer at a 6th Street bar, accused of seriously injuring a drunk customer, now faces an aggravated assault charge. But, other bouncers in the area say what they deal with on a daily basis is getting out of control.

From being robbed at knife-point, to drunken mayhem, to getting jumped - bar employees say they've been dealing with this more than ever.

Steven Bryant says bouncers never know who they're dealing with.

"Pow. I get hit right here in my face," says Steven Bryant, bouncer, Recess Arcade Bar.

It caused him to fall and twist his leg, sending him to the ER.

"It's really messed up," says Bryant.

Bryant says that all happened because he had to escort a drunk person out of the bar. That's not the only situation that has happened on 6th street lately.

"One of the cooks, he goes home, he gets jumped by five dudes for a pizza. They just took his pizza, that's all they did. They broke his collarbone and jumped him for a pizza. Then a female, three days after him and works at the same bar, she gets jumped in the back alley by the dumpsters. Then our bartender, two weeks ago, gets jumped in the back alley," says Bryant.

Just last month, Police were called to The Chuggin' Monkey. Court documents state a man inside the bar was asked to leave because he was intoxicated and bothering other patrons. That's when bouncer Jerius Jamal McFarland escorted the man outside. Police say video footage shows the man trying to enter back into the bar at least twice, both times stopped by McFarland's arm.

Bryant says he's dealt with that before.

"I have the right to not serve you and I have the right to put you out the bar. If that person doesn't want to listen, it almost puts you in a tight spot," says Bryant.

Court documents go onto say that the man was staggering and had to hold onto the door. The bouncer is seen having a conversation with him. Then police say McFarland violently pushes the man, causing him to hit the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with bleeding of the brain. He had emergency surgery and placed in a medically induced coma.

"Some people be like, oh man he went too far. but what's too far when there's somebody conflicting harm among you and your establishment," says Bryant.

Bryant says something has to be done because things are getting out of hand.

"There's been people with guns back there, there's been people getting jumped back there, people got stabbed back there," says Bryant.

Something he's never seen until now.