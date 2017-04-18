Handgun found in New Braunfels elementary school student's bag

Posted:Apr 18 2017 01:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 01:30PM CDT

Officials say that a handgun was found in a student's bag at County Line Elementary School which is located in the 1200 block of West County Line Road.

New Braunfels Police Department officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the school on a report that a child had a firearm in their school bag while campus. The loaded handgun was found by an eight-year-old student when she opened up the bag to start the day.

The student immediately told her teacher who took the bag and turned it over to campus administration who then told police.

Officials say that the firearm was not displayed at any time and students weren't even likely aware it was on campus.

Police contacted the student's parent who told them they had inadvertently left the firearm in the child's bag during a recent move. The parent took full responsibility and police say because there was no intent to commit any other offenses the parent was issued a citation.


