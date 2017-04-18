City of Austin releases draft zoning map

Mayor Steve Adler and Interim City Manager Elaine Hart have released a draft zoning map that corresponds with new regulations proposed in the CodeNEXT draft land development code which was released in January.

CodeNEXT aligns the land development code with Imagine Austin which is the city's vision for the future of Austin.

With the new map, members of the public will now get to ask questions through online tools, meetings and the like.

The public release of the draft zoning map will be April 19 from 7:15 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Austin City Hall as part of the Land Development Code Advisory Group meeting.

A final version of the code and map is expected to go to City Council for adoption in 2018.

To view and comment on the map you can go here: http://codenext.engagingplans.org./codenext-comparison-map