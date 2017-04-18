City of Austin releases draft zoning map

Posted:Apr 18 2017 01:42PM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 01:42PM CDT

Mayor Steve Adler and Interim City Manager Elaine Hart have released a draft zoning map that corresponds with new regulations proposed in the CodeNEXT draft land development code which was released in January.

CodeNEXT aligns the land development code with Imagine Austin which is the city's vision for the future of Austin.

With the new map, members of the public will now get to ask questions through online tools, meetings and the like.

The public release of the draft zoning map will be April 19 from 7:15 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Austin City Hall as part of the Land Development Code Advisory Group meeting.

A final version of the code and map is expected to go to City Council for adoption in 2018.

To view and comment on the map you can go here: http://codenext.engagingplans.org./codenext-comparison-map


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories