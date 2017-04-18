17-year-old killed in Cedar Park rollover crash

Cedar Park police have identified the victim in a rollover crash that happened on April 17 just after 6 p.m. The crash was on northbound 183A near the Park Street Bridge.

READ MORE: Fatal roll over in Cedar Park

Witnesses told police that the driver of a car drifted to the right after passing him and struck the barrier. The victim has been identified as Victoria Celeste DeKay of Belton. She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A male in his late teens was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash. If there is anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have information about events leading up to it, you're asked to call (512) 260-4754.