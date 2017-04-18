Police searching for pizza shop robbers

Posted:Apr 18 2017 03:45PM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 03:45PM CDT

San Marcos Police are searching for two suspects of two different pizza shop robberies. Police believe the incidents may be related.

The first robbery was on Sunday, April 16 at the Pizza Hut on Bugg Lane in San Marcos. Witnesses report one of the men was armed and the two demanded money. They left the scene with a few hundred dollars, according to police. 

The second robbery occurred just after midnight at the Dominos on North Guadalupe. Police say they got away with approximately $100 from that robbery. 

The two suspects are described as slender African American men and approximately 6 feet tall. One was wearing a gray hoodie and the other had a black shirt and pants on with a camo bandana covering his face

Police are asking the public for help identifying them. If anyone has information contact Detective Michael Casillas at 512-753-2182 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.  


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories