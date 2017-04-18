Police searching for pizza shop robbers

San Marcos Police are searching for two suspects of two different pizza shop robberies. Police believe the incidents may be related.

The first robbery was on Sunday, April 16 at the Pizza Hut on Bugg Lane in San Marcos. Witnesses report one of the men was armed and the two demanded money. They left the scene with a few hundred dollars, according to police.

The second robbery occurred just after midnight at the Dominos on North Guadalupe. Police say they got away with approximately $100 from that robbery.

The two suspects are described as slender African American men and approximately 6 feet tall. One was wearing a gray hoodie and the other had a black shirt and pants on with a camo bandana covering his face

Police are asking the public for help identifying them. If anyone has information contact Detective Michael Casillas at 512-753-2182 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.