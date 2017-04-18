False alarm bomb threat at Walmart on Ben White Boulevard

Posted:Apr 18 2017 09:33PM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 10:39PM CDT

*UPDATE* Authorities say the bomb threat was a false alarm and there is no threat to the public. 

Austin authorities have confirmed a bomb threat at the Walmart located on Ben White Boulevard. A suspicious package was found in the building. 

People inside are being evacuated and the APD EOD SWAT team is on its way.

 


