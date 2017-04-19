KISS A KIA radio contest ends after 50 hours

By: Tania Ortega

Posted:Apr 19 2017 10:10AM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 10:10AM CDT

After 50 hours, seven people remained in 96.7 KISS FM's Kiss A Kia contest so it all came down to a drawing. 

READ MORE: KISS A KIA: People putting lips on car to win it

In the end it was Dilini Jayasuriya who walked away with the keys to a 2017 Kia Optima that 20 people had put their lips on beginning at 7 a.m. on April 17.

The other six remaining contestants received smaller prizes.

The Kiss A Kia was held at the Southwest Kia in Round Rock and contestants had to leave their lips on the car the whole time except for during 10 minute breaks every hour.

The rules stated that if there was more than one person left after 50 hours there would be a drawing. See how the final hours of the contest went down below or head to our Facebook page.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories