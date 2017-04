Train derailment in Bertram Local News Train derailment in Bertram Crews are on the scene of a derailment in Bertram. It happened on Highway 29 near County Road 252. A total of 22 cars derailed from the track.

Officials say the first report of the incident was around 1:15 a.m. this morning.

The train was going from McNeil Station in North Austin heading to Marble Falls.

No hazardous materials were inside the cars. They were empty because the cars were headed to Marble Falls to pick up rocks.

No one was hurt.

Union Pacific is investigating its incident.