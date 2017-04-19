Search for aggravated robbery suspect, considered armed and dangerous

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance to locate and apprehend an aggravated robbery suspect. 22-year-old Cullen Shane Pate, whose last known address was in Georgetown, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Pate is currently sought by Task Force as a result of an Aggravated Robbery charge from Leon County, Texas.

Pate, along with two other defendants earlier this month, allegedly robbed a victim in Oakwood, Texas. Oakwood borders Freestone and Leon Counties approximately 160-miles northeast of Austin.



Pate is considered armed and dangerous, has an extensive narcotics history and frequent encounters with law enforcement. According to the arrest affidavit, in the early morning hours of Friday, April 7, 2017, Pate and two other defendants were engaged in a narcotics transaction with the two victims in Oakwood.

Pate and another defendant, each armed with a shotgun, shot the two victims and fled from the scene with a quantity of narcotics and money. Both victims are recovering from their injuries.



Pate was last known to be in the Cedar Park and Austin area earlier this week.

Pate is in the company of an unknown black male and likely staying among the hotel/motel corridor along I-35. Pate’s co-defendants have been apprehended and are in the custody of Leon County authorities. Do not approach, immediately contact law enforcement (911) or the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (512) 800-4213. Your identity will remain anonymous.