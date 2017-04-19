Texas Senate endorses letting home-schoolers play in UIL

Posted:Apr 19 2017 04:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 04:30PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Senate has approved a bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in public school sports and other activities.   

Texas has about 350,000 home-schooled students who are currently barred from competing in the University Interscholastic League, the state's governing body for high school sports.   

Supporters of the measure say those families are active in their communities and pay taxes that support local schools.   

The students would have to demonstrate grade-level proficiency in order to participate.   

The Senate has passed similar measures in the past and its fate in the House is uncertain.   

The UIL allowed home-schooled and private-school students to participate when it was created in 1913. But the UIL was later restricted to public schools.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories