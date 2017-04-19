Texas Senate endorses letting home-schoolers play in UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Senate has approved a bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in public school sports and other activities.

Texas has about 350,000 home-schooled students who are currently barred from competing in the University Interscholastic League, the state's governing body for high school sports.

Supporters of the measure say those families are active in their communities and pay taxes that support local schools.

The students would have to demonstrate grade-level proficiency in order to participate.

The Senate has passed similar measures in the past and its fate in the House is uncertain.

The UIL allowed home-schooled and private-school students to participate when it was created in 1913. But the UIL was later restricted to public schools.