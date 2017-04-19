House hearing scheduled for 'bathroom bill' alternative Local News House hearing scheduled for 'bathroom bill' alternative Up until a few days ago, supporters of the bathroom bill thought Texas House leaders would never allow any debate to take place on the controversial topic. However, it is believed a hearing will be held before the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday evening.

"Without question it’s probably the most talked about issue whether people like it or not, it’s something that has grown in importance, so I think it should be of no surprise that now the House is going to address this issue,” said Jonathan Saenz with Texas Values.

The hearing Wednesday is officially on HB 2899.

The single paged bill was originally drafted to prevent city councils and county commissions from expanding or reducing protections from discrimination. However, the Bill was modified to provide ground work for what’s some claim could be a compromise to SB6 - the Senate's bathroom bill.

"It’s appalling to suggest they have found a so called middle ground on discrimination, we either treat everyone in Texas equally or we don't. There is no middle ground on that,” said Kathy Miller with the Texas Freedom Network. At a Wednesday press briefing, those who oppose the legislation said there is a larger effort to target the transgender community.

"It’s not about bathrooms, they say they're about bathrooms, it’s not about bathrooms, it’s never been about bathrooms, it is about animosity against transgender people, it is about dislike, misunderstanding, and prejudice against transgender people,” said Cathryn Oakley with the Human Rights Campaign.

Among those with this coalition of advocates was Rachel Gonzales. She has a transgender child.

"HB 2899 would remove my daughter's school ability to keep her safe. She is fully supported in her school has never had an issue, all of her educators and classmates support her, and should an issue arise in the future her school would be stripped of any ability to protect her,” said Gonzales.

Supporters of the bathroom bills claim all they are doing is trying to protect women and school girls from predators. "Well it's very clear the number of incidents where people's privacy and safety is being violated in a bathrooms is growing, we've got a list of over two pages now that are adding up and these are Texas cases,” said Saenz.

In response to that, it’s argued there are existing laws on the books to deal while misbehavior in restrooms.