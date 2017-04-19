InfoWars mastermind Alex Jones takes stand in child custody battle Local News InfoWars mastermind Alex Jones takes stand in child custody battle This week, controversial conspiracy theorist and Austin-based broadcaster Alex Jones is in a Travis County courtroom. The "InfoWars" host is fighting to keep custody of his children.

Today, Jones took the stand for the first time.

Jones's ex-wife Kelly Jones is trying to get sole or joint custody of their three kids.

Most of Wednesday's testimony involved Dr. Alissa Sherry, a divorce case manager. She painted a picture of Jones as someone who worked well with them on custody schedules and had an attitude of "whatever the experts say" is best.

At one point an attorney for Kelly Jones complained to the judge that Alex Jones was smirking and glaring at him. The judge told him to switch to another seat where he wasn't directly in view of the other side.

Dr. Sherry also told the court Jones was diagnosed with "narcissistic personality disorder."

She advised him to seek therapy, which she said he eventually did.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Jones himself was finally called to the stand. Questioned by his own attorney, Jones clarified that he occassionally does "satire" on his show and that his son has done reports for InfoWars before but he keeps him away from the more serious political stuff, only topics he is interested in like littering.

Jones will be back in court on Thursday to be questioned by his ex-wife's attorneys.