InfoWars mastermind Alex Jones takes stand in child custody battle

By: Casey Claiborne

Posted:Apr 19 2017 11:50PM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 11:50PM CDT

This week, controversial conspiracy theorist and Austin-based broadcaster Alex Jones is in a Travis County courtroom. The "InfoWars" host is fighting to keep custody of his children. 

Today, Jones took the stand for the first time.

Jones's ex-wife Kelly Jones is trying to get sole or joint custody of their three kids.

Most of Wednesday's testimony involved Dr. Alissa Sherry, a divorce case manager.  She painted a picture of Jones as someone who worked well with them on custody schedules and had an attitude of "whatever the experts say" is best.

At one point an attorney for Kelly Jones complained to the judge that Alex Jones was smirking and glaring at him. The judge told him to switch to another seat where he wasn't directly in view of the other side.

Dr. Sherry also told the court Jones was diagnosed with "narcissistic personality disorder."

She advised him to seek therapy, which she said he eventually did.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Jones himself was finally called to the stand. Questioned by his own attorney, Jones clarified that he occassionally does "satire" on his show and that his son has done reports for InfoWars before but he keeps him away from the more serious political stuff, only topics he is interested in like littering.

Jones will be back in court on Thursday to be questioned by his ex-wife's attorneys.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories