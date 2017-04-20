Man found asleep behind the wheel on Guadalupe Street, nearly four times over legal limit

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 63-year-old Francisco Rodriguez with driving while intoxicated after he was found asleep behind the wheel at the intersection of West 30th and Guadalupe Street.

According to TCSO, officers responded to the intersection on Tuesday, April 18 around 8 pm after a tow truck driver had found Rodriguez nodding off in his 2001 silver Chevy Silverado in the southbound lanes on Guadalupe Street.

The tow truck driver told deputies that he say the Silverado sitting with the brake lights on and not moving when the light was green. The tow truck driver pulled in front of the Chevy Silverado and saw that Rodriguez was nodding off. The tow truck driver then exited his vehicle and put the Rodriguez's Silverado in park and turned off the ignition before waking up Rodriguez.

According to the tow truck driver, Rodriguez told him he was intoxicated and had a problem.

TCSO deputies found an empty 750ml bottle of whiskey on the driver's side dashboard. Rodriquez also told deputies that he had started drinking that morning but couldn't provide a time.

Bail has been set at $50,000 dollars.