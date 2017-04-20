Elementary student shoots airsoft BB gun at school

An Oak Hill Elementary School student brought two BB guns to school on Thursday, April 20 and shot one while in class.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the fifth-grade student shot the airsoft BB gun in his classroom and struck multiple students. The BBs did not break the skin of any of the students.

The school says the teacher confiscated the guns immediately and contacted AISD Police. Administrators, counselors and the school nurse were also made available.

The statement read "possession of any type of weapon—including a toy gun or a BB gun—is a serious violation of the AISD Student Code of Conduct."

It's up to the school to determine the student's discipline.