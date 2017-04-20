Austin man FBI believes was planning mass shooting called the act 'great miracle' Local News Austin man FBI believes was planning mass shooting called the act 'great miracle' An Austin man the FBI may have prevented from committing a mass shooting was in Federal court today.



The FBI says he referred to the act as a "great miracle" and a day when "everyone would reap what they've sewn." At times during the detention hearing in Judge Mark Lane's courtroom, 50-year-old Steven "Duke" Boehle whispered to himself and glared at the prosecution.

No cameras were allowed inside but an FBI agent with the Joint Terrorism Task Force testified a confidential source told them Boehle was planning a mass shooting or attack on his 50th birthday: April 13th.

Boehle asked the source to record video of the attack according to the agent.



On April 12, after securing an warrant based on Boehle selling marijuana to the informant, investigators searched 615 West St. Johns in North Austin where Boehle had been living with his girlfriend.



The FBI says a stockpile of guns and ammo was found along with a note on a door that described a "great miracle" coming the following day,

Boehle's girlfriend told investigators he had become increasingly involved with "violent fantasy" and spoke about his 50th birthday as a "holy day" when everything was going to change.



Boehle will be back in court on May 1.