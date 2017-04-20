H-E-B issues precautionary recall for sandwich bread

H-E-B has voluntarily issued a precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a best by date of April 29 or earlier due to the possible presence of a single piece of rubber in the product.

According to H-E-B, this is due to an isolated incident. Bread purchased in the San Antonio area, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi stores is not impacted by this recall.



The voluntary recall impacts the following products with the Best By date of 4/29 or earlier:

( Product - UPC - Tie Color)

Hill Country Fare Thin - 4122046090 - orange, green, blue

Hill Country Fare Extra Thin - 4122064420 - orange, green

Hill Country Fare Wheat - 4122078985 - orange, green, blue

H-E-B Extra Thin - 4122084868 - orange, green, blue

H-E-B Round Top White - 4122035774 - orange, green, blue

H-E-B Split Top White - 4122088001 - orange, green, blue

H-E-B Texas Toast - 4122062888 - orange, green

H-E-B 100% Whole Wheat - 4122003278 - orange, green, blue

H-E-B Split Top Honey Wheat - 4122003108 - orange, green, blue

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.