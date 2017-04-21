MADD's PowerTalk 21 urges parents to talk to kids about alcohol

April is Alcohol Awareness Month and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)'s campaign, PowerTalk 21, is being launched to get parents to talk to kids about alcohol.

The national campaign has run for the past six years. Organizers say with prom and graduation season coming it's the perfect time to raise awareness.

PowerTalk 21 kicks off on April 21 as a national day to discuss underage drinking. MADD says there are about 11 million underage drinkers in the U.S. and nearly a third of all drunk driving deaths happen to people ages 16-20.

MADD hopes the campaign will help reduce those numbers.