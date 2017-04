Elementary school honors military children Local News Elementary school honors military children April is the "Month of the Military Child" and Baranoff Elementary School honored the children of military families on Thursday, April 20.

The children and their families were recognized during morning assembly and throughout the day with a variety of activities.

Highlights included the presentation of colors by Bowie High School ROTC and a special performance by Baranoff's Buffalo Choir.

Baranoff currently has ten families with active military members, two of which are currently deployed.