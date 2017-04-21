Police on lookout for West Campus graffiti suspects

Austin police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects who are wanted for graffiti in the West Campus area.

Police say on April 19 at 4:50 a.m. the suspects vandalized the Kappa Alpha (KA) fraternity house located at 2515 Leon St.

In addition to Kappa Alpha, Kappa Sigma, Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Gamma Delta were vandalized with graffiti during the same timeframe.

Surveillance video of the suspects vandalizing the Kappa Sigma house at 1002 W. 26th St. can be seen here.

Surveillance photos of the suspects at the Kappa Alpha house have been released and can be seen above.

APD is working with the University of Texas Police Department on these cases as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Region 1 Property Detectives at (512) 974-5320.


