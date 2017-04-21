Teens arrested for breaking into Typhoon Texas, Pflugerville High School

From top lef tto bottom right: Matthew Miller Thomsen, Joshua Amacker Lee, Liam Robert Wallace, Ethan Dean Sofinowski, Darion Mikal Alberson. (Pflugerville Police Department)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 21 2017 02:47PM CDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 03:19PM CDT

The Pflugerville Police Department has arrested five teenagers for breaking into Typhoon Texas.

According to the police, the Pflugerville Police Department was made aware of a break-in that occurred over the weekend at Typhoon Texas on Monday, April 10, 2017. 

The suspects involved broke into the park and vandalized items both inside and out. 

Four of the suspects were taken into custody on Monday, April 10.

The final suspect was taken into custody on the following day, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. 

According to official documents, it is also believed that these suspects were also involved with a break-in at Pflugerville High School that took place earlier in the evening prior to the break-in at Typhoon Texas. 


