Prosecutors reopen sex assault case dropped by school police

Posted:Apr 21 2017 09:58PM CDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 09:58PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Prosecutors are reopening the sexual-assault case of a 4-year-old girl at a South Austin school two months after it was closed by school police who failed to check her medical report.

Austin school district police Chief Eric Mendez says officers called to the hospital where the girl was being treated interviewed her. But when she couldn't identify her assailant, the officers classified the crime report as "unfounded."

Only after the girl's parents and their attorney showed the medical report to prosecutors was the case reopened.

Mendez said he would meet with his department's detectives to discuss how they handled the girl's report.

AP-WF-04-21-17 2034GMT


