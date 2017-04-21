One man is dead after car accident involving school bus Local News One man is dead after car accident involving school bus The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal car accident involving a school bus on State Highway 29 that left one person dead on Friday, April 21, 2017. No one on the bus was injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal car accident involving a school bus on State Highway 29 that left one person dead on Friday, April 21, 2017. No one on the bus was injured.

According to Texas Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling eastbound on SH 29 and was stopped in preparation for a left turn onto CR 264 when a silver Toyota Camry struck the back of the bus.

The driver of the Toyota, Kevin Selvera, was pronounced dead on scene.

The school bus had twelve students and one driver on board at the time of the crash.

No one on the bus was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.