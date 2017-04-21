Police looking for fraternity graffiti suspects Local News Police looking for fraternity graffiti suspects There were threats made against the students and the organizations and that's very concerning, because the safety of our students is of utmost concern," said Doug Gerrard, Senior Associate, Dean of Students.

APD is working closely with UTPD on this. They released video of the suspects, spraying the Kappa Sigma House. They could face vandalism charges and also have to go through the discipline process at U.T.

“They will be subject to our hate and bias incident policy and subject to our university disciplinary system,” said Gerrard.

Why would anyone feel the need to put these words on these frat houses?

My attempts to find out through emails, calls and knocks were unsuccessful.

“I didn't agree with it, but with everything going on I can see why there's such a backlash,” said Jared Edge, former Sigma Chi member.

Edge says some fraternities have a culture that appears unwelcoming. But people shouldn't judge whole organizations based on a few bad apples every now and then.

“I felt ashamed to be a part of a fraternity when I would never be one of those labels,” said Edge.

“The more our fraternity and sorority community are involved in being part of the solution, which they are, that's going to help change the culture in their organizations,” said Gerrard.

Police are hoping someone can recognize these suspects. They have left marks not only on the physical houses, but on reputations.

Fiji (Phi Gamma Delta) was in the center of a controversy in 2015, when they threw a party and called it a "border patrol" party, which some found offensive and they reported it. That's according to U.T. officials.