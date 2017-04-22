Camp Mabry holds open house for public to learn about military [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Jennifer Kendall @jenniferonFOX7) Local News Camp Mabry holds open house for public to learn about military From military helicopters to tanks from WWII, Camp Mabry hosted an open house with the Texas Military Department Saturday showing off their heavy powered equipment to the public.

WWII reenactment at Camp Mabry today @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/k5YI8IZRJr — Jennifer Kendall (@jenniferonFOX7) April 22, 2017

Each year the Texas Military Department invites the public to be a part of the open house to show them how the National Guard works with so many other agencies to keep us all safe.

While the war being reenacted was long over, the memories of what happened during WWII are just as significant today.

“Just like history is important in school, it's important that we remember our roots. It's important that we learn from the things we've done in the past, so that as we do them in the future we continue to improve,” said Lt. Col. Paul Mancuso of Camp Mabry’s Garrison Command unit.

The crowd at Camp Mabry got to relive the moments the U.S. helped take down Nazi Germany.

“It's always good to come out here once in a while, not just on special days like this, but every once in a while just come out here and show support and learn a little about the military and what they go through and see the sacrifices they make for us,” said Daniel Colon who visited post with his family Saturday.

Another reminder of those sacrifices sits a few hundred yards away. A replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial lines the fence at Camp Mabry, where several children learn about the significance of all the names listed for the very first time.

“There's a lot of names and I was like, ‘That's a big sacrifice,’ because there's a lot of people that died during the war,” said Zadrine Robinson who was at the event with his father.

“They're our future. My wife is a teacher and I tell her all the time she's mulling, she's mentoring the people that are going to come and wear my uniform when I retire and they're going to be the leaders of our nation,” Mancuso said.

What's just as important as the past is the future, and the Texas Military Department gave the public a first-hand look at updates in equipment, relationships and personnel.

21 service members were granted U.S. citizenship during a naturalization ceremony on post.

“I've had the opportunity to serve in combat with a lot of immigrants that were here legally, that came and joined the military and were able to serve, and then, as part of their service, I kind of feel like it's our ability to give back to them for those who served proudly alongside of us,” said Mancuso.

Whether they are serving, have served or will serve, their sacrifices won't go unnoticed and Camp Mabry hosts the event each year to thank Texans for that support.

In the event of a large disaster or emergency, Texas National Guard members assist different cities, regional or state responders. Relationships with those agencies are vital and the Austin Police Department and fire department had displays on post as well.