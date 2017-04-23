Police investigating shooting at Lake Pflugerville Local News Police investigating shooting at Lake Pflugerville The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating a shooting at Lake Pflugerville.

According to police, officers responded to a dispatch call of shots fired shortly around 9 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017 in the 18200 block of Weiss Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a vehicle that multiple shots were fired into, striking one the occupants.

The victim was taken to Seton Wilco Hospital by ATCEMS.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

The Pflugerville Police Department is asking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red four door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Toyota. The vehicle also had stocked wheels. One of the suspects is believed to be a white male with blonde hair, approximately six foot with a slender build. The other suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male or light skinned black male, approximately six foot with a heavier build. Both suspects are described as being in their early twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pflugerville Tip Line at 512-670-5700.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.