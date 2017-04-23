FOX 7 Debate: Safey risks for pedestrians and cyclists

By: Ashley Paredez

Posted:Apr 23 2017 09:34PM CDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 09:34PM CDT

In November, Austin residents voted in favor of a $720 million dollar mobility bond. 

One of the projects includes building and improving bike lanes but it only pertains to parts of Central Austin. Community members and Bike Austin are bringing awareness to other dangerous areas that puts the safety of pedestrians and cyclists at risk. 

Joining us to discuss some of the community's concerns is the deputy director of Bike Austin, Miller Nuttle. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories