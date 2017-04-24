Texas lawmakers holding hearing on Armenian genocide Local News Texas lawmakers holding hearing on Armenian genocide April 24 is the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide when the Turkish government killed a million and a half Armenians.

While many countries don't recognize that the event happened, Texas lawmakers are working to officially acknowledge it with a public hearing.

Armenians from across Texas are at the hearing. Many are testifying and sharing their family stories on what it was like to survive the tragedy.

If the Texas House passes the resolution, Texas will become the 46th state to recognize the Armenian genocide.

Representative Mark Sanford is sponsoring House Resolution 191. He believes it's time Texas recognizes the genocide which took place during WWI starting in 1915. It was planned and executed by the Turkish government against the entire Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire. Hundreds of thousands of Armenians were tortured, massacred, deported and abducted.

A film about the genocide, "The Promise", starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac was recently released. There's a free screening of the film at 4 p.m. in the Extension Auditorium of the Capitol.