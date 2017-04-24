CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Semi-truck driver pushes car on 183

Daniel Salinas is a nurse. He was heading home from his shift Friday night, driving northbound on 183 when he says the driver of a semi-truck started getting angry with his fellow drivers.

"He was just honking and flicking people off," Salinas said.

Salinas says traffic was only moving about 5 to 10 miles per hour.  He says that's when a maroon sedan crossed into the truck's lane.

"The Hyundai just like snuck in front of the semi thinking 'I got into the lane' and not really expecting anything and then the semi just plows the Hyundai, it was a pretty good hit," Salinas said.

Salinas says the truck didn't let up after that.  The driver just kept plowing the car down the road. 

"The wheels are like struggling to push the car because he was definitely forcing him on it...and some people that weren't there could be like 'oh maybe he was helping him, he got pulled over' but that was not the case at all.  He was road-raging, flicking him off, honking his horn," Salinas said.

Salinas started getting video with his cell phone.  And he called 911.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking to be...trying to avoid getting hit and then be on the phone with the dispatcher," Salinas said.

After that, Salinas says the semi-truck driver took off.

The Austin Police Department did confirm with FOX 7 they are investigating an incident on the 5300 hundred block of Ed Bluestein Friday afternoon.  They say the semi-truck driver, who left the scene, could face criminal mischief charges.

"Maybe he wasn't from here or something but that's kind of insane to do that and just be okay with it with not pulling over and being like 'Hey man I messed up, I apologize I hit you' but it was malicious, intentional stuff after you drag somebody for 50 feet or more," Salinas said.


