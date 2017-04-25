Texas lawmaker gives up food to protest SB 4 Local News Texas lawmaker gives up food to protest SB 4 The last thing State Rep Victoria Neave of Dallas ate was a wafer during communion at her church Sunday morning.

“I feel fine. I feel healthy, and I'm going to pray,” said Neave.

She's on a hunger strike against SB 4, aka the “anti-sanctuary cities” bill in Texas. She plans to not eat until the house takes their vote on the floor Wednesday.

“I wanted to give up myself, sacrifice and do what I could to help get others to be involved and see the impact this is going to have on families,” said Neave.

SB 4 breezed through the Senate and House committee. If it passes in the House, the bill would require cities, as well as college campuses to comply with federal immigration officials. It would also hold jurisdictions accountable if they don’t honor an ice detainer. Being the daughter of an immigrant, Neave says this bill touches her personally and thinks it could undermine policing efforts.

“Individuals are not going to want to report crimes. They're not going to want to testify in court as a witness to a crime, if they know they're immigration status is going to be checked,” said Neave.

But other lawmakers feel SB 4 is a step in the right direction.

“I think it's time to get back to the rule of law not the rule of man. We need to uphold immigration laws of our country and keep our communities safe,” said State Sen. Dawn Buckingham of Lakeway.

Austin’s mayor Steve Adler will meet Tuesday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to define exactly what a sanctuary city is exactly.Something that he says needs to be clarified.