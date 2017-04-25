Man in custody after SWAT standoff in East Austin

Posted:Apr 25 2017 11:43AM CDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 11:43AM CDT

A man is in police custody after a late night SWAT standoff in East Austin. It all started just before 9 p.m. when firefighters were called out to a fire in the 2300 block of Willow Street.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly but while they were in the house they found a man who was barricaded behind some furniture.

Officials say the man pointed a gun at firefighters and told them to leave. The firefighters backed out and called police who brought in the SWAT team.

Air One was also called in to help provide support. After about an hour police managed to get the suspect in custody.

AFD arson investigators will work with APD to figure out what happened.

Two women got out of the house and one was treated for a possible anxiety attack.


