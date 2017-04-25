Motorcyclist killed in NB Mopac crash

Posted:Apr 25 2017 04:53PM CDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 04:58PM CDT

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in the 8800 block of North Mopac northbound. Officials say to expect closures and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out that the motorcyclist, a female believed to be in her 20s, fell 100 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation into the crash continues, drivers are asked to look for alternate routes and to expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.


