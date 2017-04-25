Motorcyclist killed in NB Mopac crash

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in the 8800 block of North Mopac northbound. Officials say to expect closures and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out that the motorcyclist, a female believed to be in her 20s, fell 100 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FINAL #ATXTraffic Fatality: Motorcycle MVC ~8800blk N Mopac NB, Avoid area, expect closures. ~20sF ~100ft fall DOS pronouncement obtained — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 25, 2017

As the investigation into the crash continues, drivers are asked to look for alternate routes and to expect delays.

The ramp from SB Lp 1 to SB US 183 closed due to a motorcycle crash. NB Lp 1 ramp to SB 183 detours to Burnet Rd. #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) April 25, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.