Bastrop County man arrested for child porn possession

A man is arrested in Bastrop County for possession of child pornography. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office believes he could have come into contact with children which is why they're asking for the public's help.

The Attorney General's office is leading the investigation and the sheriff's office has been assisting them. Officials say they now have reason to believe the man could have done more harm.

40-year-old Jason Matthew Pertolanitz was arrested April 18 after a search of his home in Cedar Creek.

Investigators say it was in regards to an investigation involving the upload of child pornography to a cloud storage device. During the execution of the search warrant, several inappropriate files were reportedly found. One which showed children who appeared to be 10 to 12 years of age.

Pertolanitz remains in the Bastrop County Jail.

If you have any information or feel someone may have been victimized you're asked to call the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office at (512) 549-5100.