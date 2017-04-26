Lawmaker wants legislature to give ok before historical monuments moved

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Apr 26 2017 07:34AM CDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 07:34AM CDT

A Texas lawmaker is pushing a bill that could change how historic monuments are handled in Texas.

Representative James White wants lawmakers to give the “go ahead” before relocating statues.

"HB 1359" would require approval from either the legislature, the Texas Historical Commission or the State Preservation Board before relocating historical monuments and memorials.

The issue has gotten more traction since the removal of the Jefferson Davis and Woodrow Wilson statues at UT, as well as the removal of confederate monuments in New Orleans this week.

Officials with the Briscoe Center for American History, which now houses the Jefferson Davis statue, say  moving the monument to their museum helps highlight their education efforts.

"President Gregory Fenves decided to relocated the statue of Jefferson Davis from the South Mall to the Briscoe Center. We have placed the Jefferson Davis statue in an education exhibit. So the statue has gone from a commemoration on campus to a place of education. It now exists as a teaching moment," said Benjamin Wright, Asst. Director for Communication at Briscoe Center.

Penalties for violating the law if passed, will be up to one year in jail and, up to a $1,000.
 


