Families searching for loved ones organize Texas Missing Persons Day

Texas families searching for loved ones who have gone missing are turning their grief into purpose by organizing the state's first Missing Persons Day.

Some of the families who will be at the State Capitol have been missing a child for years. Many of them say it's easier to just give up and lose hope but with Missing Persons Day they want to make sure their loved ones are never forgotten.

In 2015, the National Crime Information Center recorded nearly 58,000 cases of missing Texans.

A resolution will be read starting at 10 a.m. on the House floor to recognize today as Texas Missing Persons Day.