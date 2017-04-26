APD searching for police officer in emotional distress

By: Lauren Reid

Apr 26 2017

Updated:Apr 26 2017 05:26PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is searching for a police officer in emotional distress. 

According to APD, the police department was notified about the police officer on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 after family members and fellow officers were unable to locate the officer. 

Due to his mental state, a statewide 'be on the look out' was issued for the officer's vehicle. 

Officers with APD found the vehicle on Wednesday, April 26. The vehicle was located at Lake Amistad in Val Verde County but there were no signs of the missing police officer. 

Local law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the officer. 

The missing police officer's identity is not being released at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


