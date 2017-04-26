Accussed Sixth Street shooter Endicott McCray offered 50-year deal [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo Courtesy Hays County Sheriff's Office. (June 2016) Local News Accussed Sixth Street shooter Endicott McCray offered 50-year deal Last July, Austin Police say Endicott McCray got into an argument with his brother-in-law and fired shots into the crowd on Sixth Street, injuring four women and killing 30-year-old Teqnika Moultrie who was in town visiting her fiancé's family.

We spoke with Teqnika's brother Richard last year after his sister's murder.

"Everyone is devastated. We never thought that this would happen to her. She's the sweetest girl, she would never do anything to anyone," Moultrie said. "He's destroyed his own life, he's destroyed my sister's life, he's destroyed our life. He needs to pay for what he's done."

McCray who was on parole for a burglary charge at the time of the shooting and had prior arrests for drugs and firearms violations -- became a fugitive after the incident on Sixth Street.

U.S. Marshals tracked him down in Atlanta in August and brought him back.

McCray is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the other women hit by his gunfire. On Wednesday morning McCray and his attorney Russ Hunt appeared before Travis County Judge Clifford Brown.

The District Attorney's office offered McCray a 50-year plea offer on the table.

The DA's office tells FOX 7 the offer to the murder charge would run concurrently with the four other assault charges. The offer wasn't accepted or rejected.

McCray is due back in court in June. He is currently in the Travis County Jail with a $2 million bond and $100,000 for each of the women he injured on Sixth Street.