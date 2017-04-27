TxDOT launches motorcycle safety campaign Local News TxDOT launches motorcycle safety campaign Hundreds of motorcycle riders die every year on Texas roads. TxDOT is launching a new campaign to remember those lost and remind riders to remain alert.

Last year almost 500 people died from motorcycle accidents in Texas.

In conjunction with Motorcycle Awareness Month, TxDOT is launching its "Share The Road: Look Twice For Motorcycles" campaign.