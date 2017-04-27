Parents await answers after son shoots himself in police patrol car

AUSTIN, Texas – The parents of a Texas teenager who fatally shot himself while handcuffed in the back of an Austin patrol car say they're still awaiting answers from investigators as to why their son wasn't properly searched.

Sayeed and Cara Anam tell the Austin American-Statesman they've had little contact with police since their son died Jan. 9.

Nineteen-year-old Zachary Anam was arrested that month at a mall in Austin on charges including shoplifting.

He was being transported by an Austin officer when authorities say he began talking about suicide. He retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot himself minutes later.

