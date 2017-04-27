Parents await answers after son shoots himself in police patrol car

Posted:Apr 27 2017 02:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 02:30PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas –  The parents of a Texas teenager who fatally shot himself while handcuffed in the back of an Austin patrol car say they're still awaiting answers from investigators as to why their son wasn't properly searched.

Sayeed and Cara Anam tell the Austin American-Statesman they've had little contact with police since their son died Jan. 9.

Nineteen-year-old Zachary Anam was arrested that month at a mall in Austin on charges including shoplifting.

He was being transported by an Austin officer when authorities say he began talking about suicide. He retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot himself minutes later.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories