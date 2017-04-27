Care Force: Austin Rowing Club

By: Mike Warren

Posted:Apr 27 2017 07:41PM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 07:41PM CDT

In the FOX 7 Care Force, we are taking a look at a program that gets veterans out on the water and working as a team. The Austin Rowing Club is offering veterans free rowing lessons as part of a program with the V.A.

The Austin Rowing Club is a community based non-profit and rowing is a great sport and life style choice for people no matter who they are. Rowing is a great for the rehabilitation and reintegration of veterans. 

The veteran program will be going on at the Austin Rowing Club every Wednesday through May. 

Any veterans who are interested in the program can click here for more information. 


