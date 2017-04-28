Man in custody after Cedar Park SWAT standoff Local News Man in custody after Cedar Park SWAT standoff A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Cedar Park. It started around 9:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Muir Lake Apartments off Avery Ranch Boulevard.

Police were responding to a welfare check and found a man who had barricaded himself inside one of the apartments. That's when Central Texas Regional SWAT Team was called in.

After hours of unsuccessfully trying to get in contact with the man, the SWAT team decided to take action.

A robot was sent in first to get a look at the situation inside and that's when they realized the man had moved into another apartment through the attic. The SWAT team tried to get him to surrender but he refused.

When the man wouldn't comply with orders to come out the SWAT team went in and safely took him into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

It's not clear yet whether the man will face any charges.