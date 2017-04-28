Five AISD high schools ranked among best in the nation

U.S. News & World Report has rated five Austin Independent School District high schools among the best in nation for 2017.

The schools are: LASA, Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, Anderson, Bowie, and Akins.

AISD says in a news release that four of the schools were among the top ranked public high schools on the magazine's list in 2016. Akins was the new addition for this year.

Here's how the schools ranked:

LASA - 5th in Texas, 27th nationally

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders - 24th in Texas, 117th nationally

Anderson - 121st in Texas, 1057th in nationally

Bowie - 126th in Texas, 1107th nationally

Akins - 195th in Texas, 2291st nationally

LASA also ranked 44th among the 500 overall best STEM schools.

The magazine came up with the rankings after evaluating more than 22,000 public high schools. It reviewed overall student performance on state-required tests and factored in how effectively the schools educated their least advantaged students. It also assessed graduation threshold rates and how well students were prepared for college based on participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

You can get more information in AISD's new release here.