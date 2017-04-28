Parts of I-35 will close for construction this weekend

By: Jennifer Kendall

Posted:Apr 28 2017 08:49PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 10:18PM CDT

TxDOT will close portions of I-35 while they work to reconstruct the Slaughter Creek overpass.
I-35 Southbound will close at exit 226 from 9 pm Friday until 10:00 Saturday morning.

It will close at the same location on the northbound side Saturday at 9:00 pm until 10:00 Sunday morning.

During those times traffic will be diverted onto frontage roads.
Construction crews will be placing concrete beams in order to reconstruct the Slaughter Creek bridge.

The 60-year-old Slaughter Creek overpass was demolished last summer in order to construct a wider bridge.

The new bridge will include a U-turn lane in hopes that it will make it easier for drivers to get around.

The I-35 south frontage road will also be under construction as crews work to widen the road to two lanes through the Slaughter Creek intersection.
TxDOT warns drivers to check conditions before traveling on that part of the interstate or take an alternate route.

It is possible that bad weather could delay construction- in that case I-35 would be reopened until it is safe for construction to continue.

Road conditions are available at here


